Potential tropical storm will bring rain to Columbus this weekend, forecasters say

Saturday in Columbus is going to be a little wet and windy.

A potential tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring less than 2 inches of rain to the Columbus area. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 miles per hours, said Ty Vaughn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City.

“The rain in Columbus will begin Saturday morning, and then continue throughout the day before tapering off in the afternoon,” he said. “It’s going to get a little gusty. ...But it’s really just kind of a typical rainstorm.”

Uptown Columbus canceled its Fall Food Truck Festival that was scheduled for this Saturday. The event will now take place on Nov. 9, according to a Facebook post about the event.

“We made this decision because there is a 100% chance of rain during Saturday afternoon. It is important for the community and our organization that we have a successful event,” the statement reads.

The storm system, called potential tropical cyclone 16 by the National Weather Service, could be Tropical Storm Nestor before making landfall.

The storm will approach the northern Gulf Coast on Friday evening and move inland across portions of the Southeast over the weekend. It is projected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle.

Tropical storm warnings have been issues in portions of Louisiana, Alabama and Florida. Higher weekend rainfall totals are expected in parts of Florida, south Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.