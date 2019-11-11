Record-breaking cold front to sweep across Chattahoochee Valley. Here’s what to know.

As a cold front sweeps across the Southeast this week, several Georgia agencies are giving out safety tips for Chattahoochee Valley residents.

Columbus and the surrounding areas are expected to see lows below freezing starting Tuesday morning, with low temperatures slowly rising throughout the week, according to The Weather Channel.

On Nov. 11, the National Weather Service issued both a freeze watch and a wind advisory for Muscogee County. The freeze watch will be in effect from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning, while the wind advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service recommends bringing in outside plants to protect them from the cold, as well as wrapping or draining outdoor water pipes to prevent them from bursting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For the wind advisory, National Weather Service recommends securing outside furniture and using extra precaution while driving.

More than 300 cold weather records are expected to be broken across the United States this week, according to the National Weather Service Prediction Center. While there is no snow expected in the Columbus-area, people are bracing for extremely cold weather in the metro Atlanta area, with freezing rain and snow flurries possible.

The American Red Cross also offers other cold-weather safety tips such as:

Caulking and weather-stripping doors and windowsills to keep cold air out.

Staying indoors or wearing warm clothing if you do have to go outside.

Bringing in pets during extremely cold weather.

Never using a cooking range or oven to heat your home.

Wondering where fall went? Temperatures are expected to be back in the 70s by Wednesday of next week.