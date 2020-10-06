Here’s the forecast for Columbus area this week as Hurricane Delta threatens Gulf Coast

Severe weather could come to the Columbus area later this week as Hurricane Delta churns in the Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast will feel the brunt of the storm this weekend. The Category 4 hurricane is traveling west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the Sun Herald.

Chances of rain in the Columbus area will pick up on Friday and last through the weekend. Heavy rainfall and wind are the largest concerns locally, according to a NWS Facebook post. Parts of north and central Georgia are expected to see severe weather as well.

In Alabama, there is a threat of severe rain and wind. According to NWS, central Alabama could see low flooding impacts, gusty winds around 30 miles per hour and a low threat of tornadoes on Friday and Saturday.

More updates can be found on the NWS Twitter and Facebook accounts. Information about the storm is posted numerous times throughout the day at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.