Tornado warnings issued for areas of Muscogee, Chattahoochee counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for some local counties this afternoon, including Muscogee and Chattahoochee County.

The National Weather Service issued the warning just before 4:30 p.m. for eastern Muscogee County, Chattahoochee County, north Stewart County and northwestern Marion County. The warning is set to expire at 5:15 p.m., but can be extended as the system continues to move through the area.

The system is moving north at 30 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Flying debris,and roof and tree damage are likely, according to the warning.

According to the National Weather Service, the impacted areas include Upatoi, Midland, Cusseta and parts of west and south Fort Benning.

Here’s what to do during a tornado warning, according to the National Weather Service:

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, or a substantial shelter if you’re outdoors, in a vehicle or a mobile home.

Avoid windows.

Watch out for dark, rotating clouds.

Georgia Power customers can find outage alerts and maps by visiting www.georgiapower.com/storm or on the Georgia Power mobile app.