Tropical Storm Zeta may pack strong winds and rain as it sweeps across Georgia

Tropical Storm Zeta, which was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday, could pack strong winds and dump anywhere from an inch to 4 inches of rain on parts of Georgia.

Rainfall amounts of an inch or less were forecast for the Macon area, while Atlanta and points north into the mountains could see 2 to 4 inches.

Meanwhile, sustained 20-to-30-mph winds, with gusts to 40 mph, could briefly affect the midstate as the storm’s remnants sweep through Middle Georgia late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Katie Martin, a meteorologist at that National Weather Service post in Peachtree City, said Monday, “As it stands right now, Tropical Storm Zeta will be moving through portions of northern and central Georgia. That primary time frame will be the second half of Wednesday through Thursday.”

Martin said that as it stood according to Monday’s track for Zeta, the Macon area was believed to lie along the southern edge of where heavier rains were forecast.

“But with tropical systems, if the path were to shift a little bit further south, that could mean Macon would (see) more rainfall,” she said.

