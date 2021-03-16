Severe weather could bring hail and isolated tornadoes to Columbus, Phenix City

Strong weather including storms, hail and tornadoes are possible in Columbus Tuesday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Storms are possible in Phenix City as well. National Weather Service Peachtree City

Severe storms that could produce hail and tornadoes are in the forecast for Columbus and Phenix City through Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes Muscogee, Harris, Troup, Meriwether, Marion and Chattahoochee Counties. The best timing for severe thunderstorm development Tuesday, according to the NWS’ 5:21 a.m. update, should be this afternoon into the early evening hours.

“I would say isolated storms that may be severe Wednesday during the afternoon and evening, but the main risk will come overnight and early Thursday morning from a line of severe storms,” Tiger Communications (Auburn, Ala.) meteorologist and former WLTZ meteorologist Dana Barker told the Ledger-Enquirer.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, according to the NWS. Localized flash flooding also will be possible with the line of storms.

The potential for severe thunderstorms in Columbus also will remain high for Wednesday into the overnight hours Thursday morning, according to the NWS. Severe thunderstorms will continue to be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes, and localized flash flooding will be possible.

Barker said the threat for Columbus will end before noon Thursday.

Lee and Russell Counties in Alabama should expect strong to severe weather as well.

Severe thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning, according to the NWS in Birmingham’s 3:51 a.m. CT update.

Threats include strong tornadoes, large hail up to golf ball size and damaging winds up to 80 mph.