Tornadoes, severe storms possible across middle Georgia this week. Here’s the forecast

Severe storms with the chance of tornadoes are in the forecast as heavy rain moves into middle Georgia this week, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a slight risk for strong thunderstorms starting Wednesday, and the threat of severe weather is expected to increase through early Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain is expected across much of north and central Georgia, bringing the risk for damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes. Winds could reach up to 60 mph with hail stones reaching 1 inch in size, forecasters say.

️The risk for significant severe weather will increase from west to east Wednesday night into Thursday!️ Tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall will all be possible. Stay weather aware tomorrow PM into Thursday and have your severe weather plan in place! #gawx pic.twitter.com/oIzXtuE9NN — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 16, 2021

“The highest likelihood for severe thunderstorms will be early Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon,” according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta. “Locally heavy rainfall could also pose a threat for flooding in heavily saturated areas from previous rainfall.”

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue pushing across north Georgia and into middle Georgia on Tuesday. A handful of cities, including Atlanta, LaGrange, Carrolton and Columbus, could get soaked with up to 2 inches of rain as strong storms roll in, forecasters say.

In Macon, between half an inch and an inch of rain is expected.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-70s and low 60s.