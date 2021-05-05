‘Quieter conditions’ coming after deadly storms slam the South. Here’s the forecast

At least three people were killed this week as severe storms swept the southeastern U.S., spawning deadly tornadoes that uprooted trees and ripped roofs off homes. But forecasters say brighter days are ahead.

The South can expect “much quieter conditions” through the end of the week, though a few lingering showers could up the risk for flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

“A cold front that currently stretches from the Northeast through the Ohio Valley and eventually into the western Gulf of Mexico is expected to exit the East Coast this evening, while continuing to linger across northern Florida on Thursday,” weather officials said. “Showers and thunderstorms will be found along the frontal boundary up and down the East Coast.”

A flash flood watch for portions of the Gulf Coast stretching from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, expired at 1 p.m. CST Wednesday as heavy rainfall moved out of the area. In Biloxi, conditions are expected to dry out overnight, making way for clear skies and sunny temperatures in the high 70’s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It’s a welcome end to an active stretch of rough weather Monday and Tuesday that left three people dead — two in Georgia and one in Tennessee, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasters also confirmed at least a dozen twisters touched down in Mississippi, including one that left a trail of destruction in north Jackson late Tuesday.

Extensive “tree, power line and roof damage” was reported across the city, WJTV reported.

Severe storms also wreaked havoc across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Alabama, where officials say lightning struck a family farm and killed 15 cows.

A tornado also killed more than 4,000 turkeys on a farm in South Carolina, according to The Rock Hill Herald.

The latter part of the work week is forecast to be calm and clear, with much of the South enjoying temperatures in the high 70’s, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected rise across the South days after a line of strong storms spawned dangerous weather and tornadoes. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service