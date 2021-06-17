The Gulf Coast is bracing for a tropical system. Here’s what Columbus residents need to know

Columbus residents can expect a rainy weekend ahead as the 2021 hurricane season begins.

Thursday, the Columbus area will see a high of 92 degrees and a slight wind. That sunny and dry weather will continue through Friday afternoon, but the dry streak will end Saturday as a tropical disturbance develops in the southern Gulf of Mexico and begins to move toward the Gulf coast, according to the National Weather Service.

If the storm continues to strengthen, it will become Tropical Storm Claudette, marking the third storm of the season that ends on November 30.

The Columbus area is looking at a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Saturday, with showers continuing through the weekend and into next week. By Sunday, some of these storms could produce heavy rainfall, NWS said.

Residents can also expect cooler temperatures throughout the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

As the tropical disturbance moves through this weekend, two major threats remain — the potential for heavy, flooding rainfall and the potential for tropical tornadoes. NWS says the exact location of storm’s track will likely have large impacts.

As of Thursday morning, the storm is predicted to make landfall on the Louisiana coast.

For more information or to check the 7-day weather forecast at any time, visit the NWS website. Real time updates are also available on the NWS Atlanta’s Twitter page.

For more information about getting weather alerts on your mobile phone, visit NWS’s Wireless Emergency Alerts website.