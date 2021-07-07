Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Here’s latest Columbus forecast

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency Tuesday for 92 counties across the state in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa.

The order makes emergency assistance available from state agencies as needed in response to potential severe weather.

Counties included in the Columbus area are Muscogee, Chattahoochee and Marion.

Where is Elsa?

Elsa, which is moving north almost parallel with Florida’s west coast, made landfall in Taylor County around 11 a.m. Wednesday, spreading heavy rains and gusty winds inland across the state, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is moving north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts. Its tropical storm force winds extend up to 90 miles from the center, the hurricane center said.

Where is Elsa going?

Not very close to Columbus, is the short answer.

While Elsa is forecast to see little change in strength, there is still a chance that the storm might see a short-lived re-intensification, the Miami Herald reported.

The storm is projected to move into Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center, before traveling northeast towards the Carolinas. Muscogee County is not within the hurricane center’s most recent tropical storm force wind speed probability chart.

The impacts of Elsa will stay east, but the Columbus area will see the chance of showers Wednesday, according to WRBL Meteorologist Nicole Phillips. The biggest chance of showers and thunderstorms begins around lunchtime through the afternoon and evening hours.

How to prepare

Elsa’s impact on Columbus isn’t expected to be major, but residents can still prepare in the event of dangerous conditions.

Georgia Power’s storm site allows customers to sign up for reports, report power outages and check the status of ongoing outages. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours-a-day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

The site also provides an interactive outage map with real-time information, including estimated restoration times.