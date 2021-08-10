Tropical Storm Fred moving across Caribbean Sea, with alerts for Cuba and the Bahamas

Tropical Storm Fred has grown slightly bigger and stronger in the warm waters south of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, but an imminent turn to the north should cut the storm down to a tropical depression or weaker.

On Wednesday, the storm is due to pass over the high mountains in the Dominican Republic, which the National Hurricane Center predicted will knock Fred back to a tropical depression for about a day. Forecasters expect the storm will regain its strength by the time it nears Cuba and Florida later this week, with a potential landfall Monday morning in the Panhandle.

Most of Florida is still within the cone. But with several days to go before Fred nears the state, the storm’s potential effects on Florida are still unclear.

Fred was moving west-northwest at 16 mph in the Caribbean Sea with 45 mph maximum sustained winds, according to the hurricane center’s advisory at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The storm was about 25 miles south-southeast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, and its tropical-storm-force winds extended 60 miles from the center.

The 11 a.m. update also came with a flurry of tropical storm watches for eastern Cuba.

Tropical Storm Fred is south of the Dominican Republic, but it’s expected to head north over the mountains sometime Wednesday. NHC

On the forecast track, Fred’s center is expected to be near or over Hispaniola Wednesday, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move north of Cuba’s northern coast on Friday.

Forecasters say the Florida Keys could begin to feel some of Fred’s winds and rains on Friday, and portions of the Peninsula and Panhandle could feel effects this weekend. The hurricane center’s latest prediction shows the storm’s strongest sustained winds — 65 mph — while it’s approaching Florida.

There’s some uncertainty on how much wind and rain portions of Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Cuba will see during the next few days. Forecasters will have a better idea of what to expect after Fred interacts with Hispaniola’s rocky terrain.

The earliest reasonable time South Florida could feel Tropical Storm Fred’s winds is overnight Friday. NHC

What the hurricane center does know:

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in portions of the Dominican Republic Wednesday morning and later in northern Haiti and the southeastern Bahamas.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, and possible mudslides across the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The hurricane center is also watching another disturbance — a tropical wave a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands — for signs of strengthening. It had a 40% chance of forming in the next five days and 20% in the next two as of the 8 a.m. update.

Fred Watches/Warnings

▪ The tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico including Culebra and Vieques, and for the U.S. Virgin Islands, was discontinued Wednesday morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

▪ Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from the Dominican Republic/Haiti border eastward

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

▪ Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives

▪ Turks and Caicos Islands

▪ Southeastern Bahamas

▪ Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma,Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo.