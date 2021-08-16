Weather News

How will Tropical Storm Fred impact Georgia? Forecast for Columbus, Macon areas

Tropical Storm Fred is intensifying as it approaches Florida and will bring heavy rainfall to Georgia this week, according to a 1 p.m. Monday update from the National Weather Service Peachtree City office.

The storm is expected to bring storm surge, river flooding and possible tornadoes when it reaches the U.S. coast Monday night, and then will quickly weaken after landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.

Fred is one of three Atlantic storms being monitored. Tropical Depression Grace is headed toward Haiti and Tropical Depression Eight formed northeast of Bermuda Sunday night, according to the NHC.

Here’s the weather update for Columbus and Macon residents and tips on how to stay safe heading into the week. For updates, follow the National Weather Service Atlanta on Twitter @NWSAtlanta or visit their website.

Columbus

Columbus residents can expect heavy rains and tropical weather conditions starting around 3 p.m. Monday, according to the NWS. Heavy rain and winds are expected Tuesday with a 90% chance of precipitation and wind gusts that could reach 25 mph. Residents could see two to three inches of rain.

The chance for storms will decrease Wednesday to 70% and further decrease throughout the week to 40% by Sunday. Temperatures will range from lows of 70 to highs near 90.

Wind and flash flood advisories has been issued for Muscogee, Chattahoochee and Harris counties. The flash flood advisory will end Wednesday morning and the wind advisory will end 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for Muscogee, Chattahoochee and Harris counties for scattered thunderstorms. The outlook will end later this week.

Macon

Macon residents can expect heavy rains and tropical weather conditions starting around 3 p.m. Monday, according to the NWS. Heavy rain and winds are expected Tuesday with a 90% chance of precipitation and wind gusts that could reach 15 mph.

Residents will also see a quarter- to half-inch of rain during this time. The chance for storms will decrease Wednesday to 60 percent and further decrease throughout the remainder of the week to 40 percent by Sunday. Temperatures will range from lows of 70 to highs near 90.

Wind and flash flood advisories were issued for Macon-Bibb, Crawford and Jones counties.The flash flood advisory will end Wednesday morning and the wind advisory will end 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A hazardous weather outlook was also issued for Macon-Bibb, Crawford and Jones counties for scattered thunderstorms. The outlook will end later this week.

What to do in the event of a flood

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than any other hazard related to thunderstorms, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The most common flood deaths occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous floodwater.

Here’s some tips on how you and your family can stay safe in the event of a flood:

During a flood watch or warning:

After flooding occurs:

The initial damage caused by a flood is not the only risk. Standing floodwater can also spread infectious diseases, bring chemical hazards and cause injuries.

