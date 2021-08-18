When will Tropical Storms Grace and Henri turn into hurricanes? What the track shows

Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday as it quickly moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Forecasters are also eyeing Tropical Storm Henri, which could strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend as it moves over the Atlantic. Neither storm is a threat to Florida.

Here’s what else know:

Tropical Storm Grace to turn into Cat 1 hurricane soon

Flooding rains and gusty winds were spreading across the Cayman Islands early Wednesday as a stronger Tropical Storm Grace rapidly moved west at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The storm was about 20 miles southwest of Grand Cayman and about 405 miles east-southeast of Tulum, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory. Its tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles from its center.

A reporting station near Rum Point Beach on the north shore of Grand Cayman recently measured a sustained wind of 40 mph and gusts up to 47 mph, according to the hurricane center.

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to bloom into a Category 1 hurricane in the next day over the warm waters of the Caribbean. NHC

On the forecast track, Grace will continue to move near or over the Cayman Islands Wednesday morning and should strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 85 mph as it approaches the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico Wednesday night or early Thursday.

It’s expected to make landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and should weaken back to a tropical storm by the time it emerges over the Bay of Campeche during the weekend. Forecasters predict it will then restrengthen into a hurricane as it moves over the warm waters before its weekend landfall in central Mexico. The hurricane center says it will eventually dissipate over the mountains of central Mexico.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The tropical storm watch for Mexico was upgraded to a tropical storm warning for the north and west coasts of the Yucatan Peninsula from west of Dzilam to Campeche. The tropical storm warning for Jamaica was discontinued early, along with the tropical storm warning and watch for Cuba’s southern coast.

Tropical Storm Henri could turn into a hurricane soon

A stronger Tropical Storm Henri was moving west in the Atlantic waters between the U.S. southeast coast and Bermuda and could bring life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the southeast and mid-Atlantic coast by the end of the week, according to the hurricane center.

As of the 8 a.m. Wednesday advisory, the storm was about 160 miles south-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph, with higher gusts, early Wednesday. Its tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 80 miles from its center.

Bermuda is no longer under a tropical storm watch, though tropical storm conditions may still be felt across the island Wednesday night, particularly to the south of the island.

Tropical Storm Henri could turn into a Category 1 hurricane this weekend. National Hurricane Center

On the forecast track, Henri is forecast to make a gradual turn to the west-northwest by late Thursday, followed by another turn north and then northeast this weekend. Forecasters expect it will strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph as soon as Friday.

It could see some additional strengthening as it moves across the Atlantic. However, forecasters caution that there is some uncertainty with its track later in the week, with one model showing Henri moving more north toward the New England coast.

“Due to the increased uncertainty in the track forecast, interests along the New England coast should monitor the progress of Henri,” forecasters wrote.