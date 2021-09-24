Fall has arrived in the Chattahoochee Valley. Here’s the weekend forecast for Columbus

National Weather Service

It’s fall, y’all.

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity came to the Chattahoochee Valley this week and there’s good news in the future forecast.

“The weather should hold steady for the weekend and coming weeks,” a meteorologist with Peachtree City National Weather Service office told the Ledger-Enquirer Thursday. “There is a possibility of scattered showers, here and there, and humidity is still moderate, but we should transition into fall smoothly.”

As we transition between seasons, here’s the weekend weather update for Columbus and Phenix City residents.

Columbus

Columbus residents can expect sunny, clear skies this weekend with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to high 80s. Wind speeds are expected to reach 5 mph Thursday evening and continue through the weekend.

On this day in 2020, Columbus’s mean temperature was 65 degrees with a minimum temperature of 55 degrees and a maximum temperature of 75 degrees, according to the Old Farmers Almanac. Wind speeds reached 14 mph with no rain recorded.

Phenix City

Phenix City residents can expect similar conditions of clear skies this weekend with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to high 80s. Wind speeds are expected to reach 10 mph Thursday evening before decreasing to 5 mph through Saturday.

On this day in 2020, Phenix City’s mean temperature was 65 degrees with a minimum temperature of 55 degrees and a maximum temperature of 75 degrees, according to the Old Farmers Almanac. Wind speeds reached 14 mph with no rain recorded.