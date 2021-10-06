Weather News

Heavy rain continues in the Chattahoochee Valley. Here’s the weekend forecast for Columbus

Chattahoochee Valley residents can expect more rain coming through the area this week, according to the National Weather Service.

“The good thing about rain in the fall is that cool weather typically follows,” a meteorologist with the NWS told the Ledger-Enquirer. “The area will see heavy rains through Saturday night and citizens need to prepare for the possibility of flooding.”

Columbus residents can expect heavy showers and possible thunderstorms starting Wednesday through Friday night with temperatures ranging from the high 60s to mid-80s. Rainfall is expected to reach between a tenth and quarter of an inch with winds of 5 mph.

Phenix City residents can expect similar conditions of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms through Friday night with temperatures ranging from mid-60s to mid-80s. Rainfall is expected to reach between a tenth and quarter of an inch with winds of 5 mph as well.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the area beginning Wednesday and ending Thursday at 1 a.m. for Phenix City and 2 a.m. for Columbus. Harris and Chattahoochee counties in Georgia and Russell and Lee counties in Georgia are also under flood watch.

For more updates, citizens can follow @NWSAtlanta for Columbus and @NWSBirmingham for Phenix City. You can also visit the NWS’s website and sign up for weather alerts.

Here are some tips in the event of a flood:

