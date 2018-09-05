Intense winds as Gordon makes landfall near Alabama - Mississippi line

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border late on September 4, bringing heavy winds, intense rain and storm surges. At least one person died and around 21,000 were without power due to the storm.
