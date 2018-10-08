Depression forecast to be a tropical storm, maybe hurricane
The system in the Caribbean is now Tropical Depression No. 14. It’s forecast to be a tropical storm by the end of Sunday, possibly a hurricane by midweek. Parts of Cuba, Mexico are under tropical storm watch.
