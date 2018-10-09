Florida beach cleared as Hurricane Michael preparations continue
Florida was bracing for Hurricane Michael on October 8 as the storm continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. This video shows people clearing a beach at Seaside, Florida.
Parts of Florida could begin feeling tropical storm conditions tonight as Hurricane Michael moves across the Gulf of Mexico today, on course to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend as a powerful Cat 3 storm Wednesday.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.
The system in the Caribbean is now Tropical Depression No. 14. It’s forecast to be a tropical storm by the end of Sunday, possibly a hurricane by midweek. Parts of Cuba, Mexico are under tropical storm watch.
PAWS Humane has taken in 30 animals from shelters impacted by Hurricane Florence. The dogs have been placed in temporary foster homes and the cats are onsite at PAWS Humane. Here's how you can help those animals here, and perhaps make room for more.