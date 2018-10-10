Watch live as major Hurricane Michael makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle

Hurricane Michael was upgraded to a dangerous Category 4 storm and 30A.com, a media company in a popular resort town in Florida, will live stream the hurricane’s landfall on the Florida Panhandle.
30A.com is livestreaming on Facebook from Vue on 30a, a beachfront restaurant in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
“Your prayers are very appreciated! We’ll keep our camera going as long as possible,” the news organization said in a Facebook post.
Michael is expected make official landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, but Middle Georgia is in the storm’s path.
Columbus and Macon could see heavy rainfall, some flooding and possible tornadoes overnight as the storm moves inland.
Power outages are expected.
Middle Georgia officials urge residents to “shelter in place.”
