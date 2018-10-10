Hurricane Michael now a Category 4, nearing Florida landfall. Here’s what to expect
The National Hurricane Center forecasts Hurricane Michael as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds around 145 mph. at landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds are likely in Alabama, Georgia, Carolinas and Virginia.
Parts of Florida could begin feeling tropical storm conditions tonight as Hurricane Michael moves across the Gulf of Mexico today, on course to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend as a powerful Cat 3 storm Wednesday.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.
Florida was bracing for Hurricane Michael on October 8 as the storm continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. This video shows people clearing a beach at Seaside, Florida.
A cruise ship followed Hurricane Michael around the western edge of Cuba overnight on October 8, passing through a lightning storm in the Caribbean on its way to Havana. This footage was taken by Snapper Tams, a passenger on Empress of the Seas.
The system in the Caribbean is now Tropical Depression No. 14. It’s forecast to be a tropical storm by the end of Sunday, possibly a hurricane by midweek. Parts of Cuba, Mexico are under tropical storm watch.