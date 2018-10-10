Check for power outages in your area as Michael takes aim at Columbus

As major Hurricane Michael moves away from the Florida Panhandle and into eastern and central parts of Georgia, Columbus residents could see hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall and power outages.
Georgia Power releases power outages across Georgia — including Columbus — by updating an interactive map on their website.
The map is updated in real-time and users can type in an addresses, city or zip code to check outages in their respective areas.
Georgia Power customers can also log in to their account to find outage information for the address associated with the account.
To check power outages in your area, click here.
