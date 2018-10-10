Gulfport power crew staging on interstate ahead of Michael

The morning of October 10, 2018, a power company crew was staging on I-10 in Gulfport preparing to go to Florida after Hurricane Michael clears.
Waves slam Alabama beach as Hurricane Michael nears

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.

Hurricane Michael is now a Cat 2 storm

Parts of Florida could begin feeling tropical storm conditions tonight as Hurricane Michael moves across the Gulf of Mexico today, on course to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend as a powerful Cat 3 storm Wednesday.

