See the progression of Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach

A large oak limb in the 600 block of Broadway fell just before dark Wednesday as the outer bands of Hurricane Michael reached Columbus. The limb knocked out power to a large part of the city’s Historic District, just before 7 p.m.
The weather was slowly worsening Wednesday evening, making driving conditions wet and sloppy. Here's a behind-the-wheel view of the drive from Second Avenue in Columbus to Broad Street in Phenix City over the 13th Street Bridge
President Donald Trump was briefed on Hurricane Michael as it neared the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic 150 mph winds on October 10, 2018. The administrator of the FEMA, Brock Long, talked about the impending danger.
Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds around 155 mph. Tropical storm force winds are likely in Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
Parts of Florida could begin feeling tropical storm conditions tonight as Hurricane Michael moves across the Gulf of Mexico today, on course to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend as a powerful Cat 3 storm Wednesday.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.
Florida was bracing for Hurricane Michael on October 8 as the storm continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. This video shows people clearing a beach at Seaside, Florida.
A cruise ship followed Hurricane Michael around the western edge of Cuba overnight on October 8, passing through a lightning storm in the Caribbean on its way to Havana. This footage was taken by Snapper Tams, a passenger on Empress of the Seas.
