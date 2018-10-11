What to do after Hurricane Michael has moved out of your area

As Hurricane Michael moves out of Georgia, residents may be eager to examine the potential damages but here is a list of things to do after a hurricane has moved out of your area.
1. Watch for updates from news organizations in your area
Your local paper or broadcast outlet will be able to keep you up-to-date on information including when your area has been given the all clear to go outside. Until you get the all clear, it is best to stay inside.
2. Stay off road ways
This goes hand in hand with the all clear but roads could potentially be blocked by downed power lines and trees. Even if the power lines look harmless, they are still a potential danger to you. Do not go out sightseeing after the storm — you could be putting yourself at risk for serious injuries.
3. Check for flooding and flooded roadways
If you absolutely have to go out on the roadways, make sure you look for areas that may potentially be flooded. Drive around water instead of through it as it may be deeper than it appears. Most deaths from hurricanes occur after it has moved out of the area due to flooding, so stay sharp.
4. Proper ventilation for your generator
The generator is a helpful tool for when your power goes out but it also emits carbon monoxide. Make sure that it has the proper ventilation either through a window or door. The cords that you run into the house should also be checked to make sure there are no exposed wires.
5. Board up windows
If high winds or debris break any windows in your home, try and get them boarded up as quickly as possible. This will mitigate any additional storm related damage. This can also prevent water from getting into your house or potential debris such as limbs.
6. Review your storm plan
As mentioned in our last-minute preparation tips, make that you are still following the severe weather action plan established in your home. Make sure everyone is accounted for, that there are no potential dangers by staying inside and report any power outages to your local power company. After a storm has passed it may seem like you can immediately go back to normal but proceed with caution . Follow your plan in order to avoid any potential dangers.
