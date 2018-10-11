‘Was rough’ as Michael breezes through Macon

A weakening Hurricane Michael moved through Central Georgia near Macon early Thursday, October 11, 2018. Damon Taylor rode out the worst part of the storm in a downtown parking garage.
Hurricane Michael is now a Cat 2 storm

Parts of Florida could begin feeling tropical storm conditions tonight as Hurricane Michael moves across the Gulf of Mexico today, on course to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend as a powerful Cat 3 storm Wednesday.

