Columbus, Phenix City weather for October 16 from WRBL’s Bob Jeswald

Kellie Oliver is among those who lost a family house in Mexico Beach, Florida due to Hurricane Michael. She's helped organize a relief effort out of Dinglewood Pharmacy in Columbus. The first truck of supplies is leaving today( Oct. 12).
A large tree feel across the road in the 1600 block of 22nd Street in Columbus, knocking down power lines and snapping the power pole in half. Residents said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
The weather was slowly worsening Wednesday evening, making driving conditions wet and sloppy. Here's a behind-the-wheel view of the drive from Second Avenue in Columbus to Broad Street in Phenix City over the 13th Street Bridge
A large oak limb in the 600 block of Broadway fell just before dark Wednesday as the outer bands of Hurricane Michael reached Columbus. The limb knocked out power to a large part of the city’s Historic District, just before 7 p.m.
President Donald Trump was briefed on Hurricane Michael as it neared the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic 150 mph winds on October 10, 2018. The administrator of the FEMA, Brock Long, talked about the impending danger.
Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds around 155 mph. Tropical storm force winds are likely in Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
