Heavy afternoon storm in Columbus brings down trees, blocks traffic

By Miranda Daniel

February 12, 2019 06:09 PM

Storm moves through Chattahoochee Valley, leaves damage in its wake

A storm front that moved through the Chattahoochee Valley left downed trees, power lines, and some damage in its wake. This was the scene at Woodcrest Drive and Hilton Avenue in Columbus, Georgia on Tuesday afternoon.
A storm came through the Chattahoochee Valley on Tuesday afternoon and caused damage in various parts of the community.

At 1:51 p.m. the National Weather Service reported at the Columbus Metropolitan Airport sustained winds of 26 mph and wind gusts up to 44 mph.

Some of the damage includes at least one house with damage due to a fallen tree on Hilton Ave. and several homes with trees down in their yards throughout Midtown. Fallen trees also blocked roads and caused power lines to fall.

A traffic signal at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Whitesville Road was downed during the storm and Columbus police officers had to direct traffic.

City of Columbus employees put out road block boards to alert drivers of roads closed due to power lines and trees downed by the storms, and Georgia Power trucks were moving through the city late Tuesday afternoon.

