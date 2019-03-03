Live updates: Tornado touches down in Houston; Peach, Crawford suffer damage

A destroyed tornado homes Crawford County on Sunday afternoon, but there was only one injury reported.
Crawford County Fire Chief Randall Pate said a tornado destroyed two homes on Greer Road and two on Wesley Chapel Road. A woman pulled from the rubble of a destroyed mobile home had a broken ankle, but that was the only injury reported, he said.
“We were pretty fortunate,” he said.
The storm struck shortly after 3 p.m..
Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said his county had trees down in the area of House and Greer roads, but no damage to homes and no injuries had been reported.
Houston County’s Assistant Fire Chief Chris Stoner said a tornado was confirmed in north Houston County, but so far there have been no reports of injuries or damage.
Chris Horne, spokesman for Macon-Bibb County, said while there was a tornado warning issued for the county there was no tornado. He said 2-inch hail was reported at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport but there was no damage. A few trees were down in the area of Sardis Church Road but he said those have been cleared. High winds caused some damage around the Medical Center, Navicent Health, downtown including knocking over a flag pole.
Tornado warnings were issued for multiple Middle Georgia counties.
Forecasters said the storm would move out of Middle Georgia by 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
According to the National Weather Service, Georgia recorded 21 tornadoes in 2018, and more than 100 across the state in 2017.
