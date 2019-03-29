As recovery centers close, here’s how FEMA, SBA can help Beauregard tornado victims

Two disaster recovery centers in Lee County, set up after deadly tornadoes ripped through Alabama on March 3, will close permanently on March 30, but residents in Beauregard and other rural communities can get help from FEMA and others.
FEMA can provide financial assistance to tornado victims to make their homes safe, sanitary and secure while they work to make long-term repairs. If a home was totally destroyed, FEMA may be able to provide rental assistance. The process is based on individual household need and everyone’s needs are different, said Mike Wade, a FEMA spokesperson.
“We can’t make them whole,” said Wade. “All of this depends on what their insurance does or doesn’t do. ... We can help them with their uninsured or under-insured losses.”
Once you apply, you may get a call from a FEMA inspector to examine the damage if you are eligible for home repairs. Not everyone gets an inspection, Wade said.
“Once they apply and tell us they have insurance, their assistance is kind of put on hold until they can show us what they got from the insurance company,” he said.
A letter from FEMA spells out assistance eligibility. If you have insurance, you may not be eligible because of active claims with your insurance company. If you are denied, the reason for your denial is included in the letter. Each letter differs depending on what someone is eligible for.
“It could be something as simple as we tried to get in touch with you, please call us or email or something,” he said. “Or they may have insurance and we have to wait for them to let us know what they got from the insurance company.”
As of most recent count, 660 households applied for assistance. The organization approved nearly $1.1 million to Lee County residents, Wade said.
Homeowners and renters can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.
The phone helpline is staffed 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week.
The helpline can be used to:
▪ Register with FEMA for assistance.
▪ Provide a change of address, telephone and bank account numbers and insurance information.
▪ Receive information about FEMA home inspections.
▪ Get other questions answered about federal disaster assistance.
▪ Ask questions about a determination letter from FEMA.
▪ Learn how to appeal a FEMA decision.
Low-interest loans available
The U.S. Small Business Administration is also offering low-interest loans to businesses, nonprofits and homeowners and renters affected by the storms. They provide relief above and beyond what FEMA or your insurance could do, said Karen Knapik, a spokesperson for the administration’s disaster relief program.
Their inspection process is similar to FEMA. You don’t have to accept the loan after an inspection. You can put it on hold, Knapik said.
“We are the organization that provides the big funding for disaster recovery,” she said. “Our money is long-term.”
Application deadlines for both programs is May 6.
Mike Holden, Beauregard’s fire chief, estimates that the community is 30 to 40 percent through the cleanup but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.
“The people of Beauregard, they band together and they help each other,” he said. “She’s bruised right now but I promise you it’ll grow back.”
