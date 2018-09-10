Dragon’s Breath looks cool, but could be dangerous

Dragon's Breath is made by soaking flavored cereal in liquid nitrogen. It was created by an ice cream shop in California in 2017 and has become a popular fair and mall food. Liquid nitrogen could cause severe damage if ingested.
Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.

Huge shark hauled in off coast described as 'a monster'.

Huge shark hauled in off coast described as 'a monster'.

A charter boat captain on Hilton Head Island hauled in a 13-foot, 1,000-pound tiger shark about two miles off the north end of the island on Sept. 28, 2016. Captain Chip Michalove, of Outcast Sport Fishing, and crew tagged and released the shark,

