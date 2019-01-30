‘It’s too cold!’ Mr. Hot Dog says no school in South Dakota

A school district in South Dakota had some fun as it announced that school would be closed Wednesday due to extreme cold.
A talking hot dog called "Mr. Hot Dog" — complete with a bun and mustard — told students in the Parker School District it was too cold for school.
In a video on the district's Facebook page, Mr. Hot Dog says: "I'm a hot dog! I need some heat! I'm not a cold dog! ... You cannot have school! It's too cold outside."
Mr. Hot Dog says he spoke with Superintendent Donavan DeBoer and school would be closed Wednesday.
Mr. Hot Dog suggested students watch Netflix or bake a cake, but "No Fortnite!"
DeBoer told the Argus Leader he downloaded an app on Snapchat as something fun to do.
