Authorities rescue cougar from tree outside California home

Authorities northeast of Los Angeles rescued a cat from tree, a cat that happened to be a mountain lion.
The Victorville Daily Press reports a homeowner in Hesperia contacted authorities Saturday afternoon after noticing the big cat while working in the yard.
San Bernardino County Fire officials say firefighters were sent to the home, finding the mountain lion perched about 50 feet (15 meters) up the tree.
State wildlife personnel tranquilized the animal. Firefighters then lowered it to the ground using a rescue harness.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
State Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden Rick Fischer says a wildlife biologist evaluated the big cat before it was released back into the wild.
Comments