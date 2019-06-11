Semitrailer carrying bees overturns on Montana road

A semitrailer hauling beehives overturned on a Montana road, spilling diesel fuel and honey on the roadway.

The Hyalite Fire Department says the truck took a tight turn and tipped over in a ditch west of Bozeman on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the driver and passenger were not injured.

The truck was traveling from California to drop off the bees in North Dakota. It is unclear how many bees were on the truck and how many escaped.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The intersection of Durston Road and Gooch Hill Road was shut down for several hours as crews cleared the scene.