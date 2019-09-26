Plane passenger stuck in bathroom, flight diverted to Denver

A flight was diverted to Denver after a passenger was found trapped inside the airplane bathroom.

KUSA-TV reported that Denver International Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says the door to one of the airplane's bathrooms got stuck, but could not confirm why or how.

Officials say United Flight 1554 was scheduled to travel from Washington D.C. to San Francisco before it made an emergency landing Wednesday in Denver.

Williams says the flight crew called for assistance and the Denver Fire Department responded to the airport and helped open the door.

Williams says there were no calls for medical assistance.

United Airlines confirmed that someone was in the bathroom.