Stolen vehicles increase in off-the-road Alaska community

Most stolen vehicles in Bethel are found within a few days, mostly because there are a limited number of places to go around the small Alaska city.

KYUK-AM reported stolen vehicle reports have more than doubled in the past month in the community on the Kuskokwim River.

Bethel is off the state road system and during the winter there are few places to go.

Acting Police Chief Amy Davis say stolen vehicle reports in October spiked to eight from the usual three.

Davis says the vehicles are often taken for joyrides when owners leave them running in the Alaska cold.

Fili’s Pizza owner Mefail Saliu says an employee’s truck was taken when he came back inside while it warmed up.

Police found the truck the next day behind a building.