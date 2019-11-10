The Ledger-Enquirer moves to digital Saturdays this week

As we announced in August, the Ledger-Enquirer will stop delivering a Saturday printed newspaper beginning Nov. 16.

We still will have a Saturday “paper,” it’ll just be delivered to your computer, tablet and phone via our eEdition. You’ll receive it — like all other eEditions throughout the week — by 6 a.m.

Saturday’s eEdition will be like all other eEditions — with local and national news, sports, comics, puzzles and more. Fridays in our newsroom won’t change. Our tireless reporters will roll in and continue to report on the issues important to our readers.

It’s just that the next day, the Ledger-Enquirer will arrive to devices, not doorsteps or driveways.

In addition, we are making enhancements to our Friday and Sunday print products. On Fridays, we’ll add a “good news” themed section called “Uplift.” We’ll also add a page of puzzles. On Sundays, we’ll publish the comics and puzzles from Saturday — in addition to Sunday’s.

The Ledger-Enquirer is now 191 years old. The paper, along with Columbus and the world, have seen many changes in the nearly two centuries since our founding.

We now reach more readers than ever — in print and via ledger-enquirer.com, our Facebook page, our YouTube channel, a mobile app and more. This expanded audience is great for this local institution and, we hope and believe, the community.

The economics of the industry and the reading habits of subscribers have also changed. Moving to a digital-only Saturday product helps us continue to serve you and the rest of that expanded audience. For those who feel the Saturday eEdition is not an option, we hope you enjoy the expanded Friday and Sunday papers.

To all of our loyal print subscribers, we have a request: If you have not done so already, activate your digital accounts. Activation will give you access to all of our digital content, including all eEditions with our “Extra, Extra” sections, which offer dozens of additional pages each day with national, world, business, political, entertainment and sports news.

It takes just a minute to activate — at ledger-enquirer.com/activate — to get all of that. While you’re there, you can subscribe for free to our newsletters and breaking news alerts to ensure you don’t miss a thing.

Thank you for your continued support of local journalism.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns related to the new delivery method, please give us a call at 888-323-1222 or email us at customerservice@ledger-enquirer.com. We will do everything possible to ensure your satisfaction.