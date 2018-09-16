Letters to the Editor for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Breaking his oath
During the middle 1930s, when Adolf Hitler was beginning his “putsch “ to come to complete power over the people of Germany, he and his propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels used the phrase “Lugenpresse,“ or lying press — also referred to as the Communist lying press.
Once they did attain complete control and power, the Nazi government closed down or otherwise dissolved any newspapers who did not completely agree with the party’s views and “new “ as they saw it. They also went on to outlaw all political parties (except for the Nazi Party. )
If this sounds familiar, all you have to do is look what is coming from the current occupant of the White House Twitter feed on almost a daily basis, including their press briefings. Most of the major newspapers, including McClatchy, spoke out against this and rightly so. The president of the United States of America in his oath of office swears with his hand on the Bible to uphold the Constitution of the United States and in that Constitution resides the First Amendment, which guarantees the right to free speech and to the unabridged freedom of the press. Do you think this president has ever bothered to read the Constitution?
Can’t control the message now
Given fact the majority of these editorial boards did not endorse President Trump from the get-go, as my mother used to say, “the nerve of some people!”
Indeed, it takes a lot of gall to band together and whine about how the mean the president is. We’re talking about multimillion dollar corporations with thousands of loyal readers who endorse their editorials. Of course, there also thousands of folks who use the editorial page to line the bird cage. There is a fundamental axiom that bears repeating: a free press does not mean a fair press.
Yellow journalism has been around since the 1880s. And ever since folks have been mightily aggrieved at how they were portrayed. But they could not fight back. While the press frequently gave Kennedy, Clinton and Obama a pass, Nixon, Reagan, Bush and Bush were not so lucky. And then along came Twitter. Another reality-tested axiom states: Do not mess with the man who gets his ink by the barrel. But what if you do not need ink? What if you only need an internet connection and 280 characters?
Let’s face it. It’s not that the president is a threat to the First Amendment. He’s found a way to beat the press’s control of the message, and they do not like it. Not one bit. How dare he criticize them? Clearly, the analogy to a four-year-old is right on point.
Taking a BOLD stand against Alzheimer’s
As a volunteer advocate and ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Association in the 3rd Congressional District, I would like to thank Rep. Drew Ferguson for co-sponsorship of a key legislative effort in the support of Building our Largest Dementia Infrastructure Act. (S.2076/H.R.4256). Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association, the BOLD Infrastructure Act would create an Alzheimer’s public health infrastructure across the country to implement effective Alzheimer’s interventions including early detection and diagnosis, reducing risk and preventing avoidable hospitalizations.
In my work with the Association, I understand the physical and emotional costs of the disease. Being one of my mother’s caregivers on a limited basis, I witnessed my younger sister quit her job to care for mom day in and day out. My sister’s long-term caregiving eventually compromised her own health.
I constantly encounter this scenario over and over from caregivers I work with. Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in America. Alzheimer’s costs the country more than $277 billion a year, which is why we need the BOLD Infrastructure Act. If we are going to end Alzheimer’s disease, we must start treating it like the public health threat that it is.
Join me in thanking Rep. Drew Ferguson for co-sponsoring the BOLD Act and asking Sen. Johnny Isakson and Sen. David Perdue to fight for the millions of American’s affected by the disease by sponsoring the BOLD Act.
