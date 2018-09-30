Letters to the Editor for Sunday, September 30, 2018

Kemp’s rhetoric is hurtful
Recently, I read the words by gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp in the paper and I was astounded by Mr. Kemp’s vitriolic rhetoric. Mr. Kemp, I am no socialist I am a proud Georgian and to characterize supporters of Stacey Abrams as extreme violent radicals is detrimental to the health of our state.
If ensuring that all people have access to affordable, equitable health care is radical to Mr. Kemp then call me a radical. If ensuring that every Georgian has the right to a free public education is radical to Mr. Kemp then call me a radical. If envisioning a diverse and prosperous Georgia is radical then I am proud to be a radical.
A clear plurality, if not majority, supports Stacey Abrams’ candidacy for governor and to characterize each and everyone of them as radical socialists who hate their state clearly illustrates that Brian Kemp is looking to win by slandering and demeaning the people he hopes to represent. This election is one which will determine the future of our state, and Brian Kemp’s dangerous characterization is yet another reason that it is time to denounce this divisive rhetoric and look forward towards a thriving Georgia.
Regardless of party I hope that all my fellow Georgians will come out to vote this Nov. 6.
Patrick Chappel,
Columbus
Bishop letting university down
My congressman, Sanford Bishop, is undermining Fort Valley State University. He is so immersed Washington, D.C., that he does not even realize what he is doing.
In August, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced a strategic move to decentralize the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture and relocate the scientists closer to the farmers and producers they serve.
Bishop, as a member of the House Agriculture Committee, joined his fellow Democrats expressing “concern” and “worry.” He even posted a letter to Secretary Perdue on his website undermining the move.
In his letter, my congressman failed to mention that Perdue’s plan specifically noted the connection with land grant universities. Aside from the University of Georgia, Fort Valley State University is the only other land-grant university in Georgia. It is in the heart of Sanford Bishop’s district.
Instead of undermining the plan, Bishop should be meeting with his fellow Georgian, Secretary Perdue, and bring along President Paul Jones of FVSU, area farmers, economic development and other leaders from the community. He should be showing how Fort Valley State University can accomplish whatever the mission need is for ERS and NIFA.
In short, my congressman should be the loudest cheerleader for Perdue’s plan and strike while the iron is hot. Instead, he is more interested in supporting the bloated bureaucracy in Washington. Southwest Georgia needs an advocate. Sanford Bishop is out of touch.
Don Cole,
Cordele
Thanks to Bishop for Alzheimer’s act
As a Columbus-area caregiver and volunteer advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, I would like to thank Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. for his co-sponsorship of the Building our Largest Dementia Infrastructure Act. This act will create an Alzheimer’s public health-care infrastructure across the country that will provide more effective care for persons living with Alzheimer’s and those at risk for developing the disease. The BOLD Act will provide for: early detection and diagnosis, implementation of risk-reduction interventions, and increased availability of community-based services designed to prevent avoidable hospitalizations.
A few days ago, my mother died from Alzheimer’s disease. I had been her caregiver for the four years preceding her death. I quickly came to understand the importance of actively advocating for her and others by working with the Alzheimer’s Association. I learned firsthand the high physical and emotional costs of the disease on individuals and families. Alzheimer’s disease robbed my mother of her dynamic personality, ability to speak and her independence as it slowly took her life. Currently, it is the most expensive disease in the U.S. Alzheimer’s costs our country more than $277 billion a year, which is why we need the BOLD Infrastructure Act. If we are going to end Alzheimer’s disease, then we must start treating it like the public health threat that it is.
We still need Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and others to step up and tirelessly fight for the millions of Americans affected by the disease by co-sponsoring the BOLD Act.
Janet C. Bussey,
Columbus
