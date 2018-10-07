Letters to the editor: October 7, 2018

Dearest uncaring motorist and businesses.
Which is no less then 99.9 percent. You need to remember YOUR responsibilities. Along with businesses, which they also have their legal obligations to enforce laws. How businesses get by with encouraging illegal parking I do not understand. For a business to (falsely?) claim they cannot do anything is nothing but rubbish. Their property. Or as with strip malls, or ones such as Peachtree Mall. Do they not still have authority to enforce where people park? According to uncaring business, they can only do things inside their store. rubbish.
What is so hard about enforcing where people are not allowed to park you refuse to do anything. Other then the joke you businesses will do. Announce over your intercom the fact someone is parked illegal. Or is the main reason being if you did you might loose income. To bad. Motorist might learn there is laws they need to START obeying.
The problem is also as bad if not worse on the roads. Motorise have to remember people in power chairs, and scooters need to be shown respect. You collection of cells when you see someone in such item and are at a stop sign. Then cut in front of them to make a turn. How would the collision not be your fault. Now I remember, I forgot about the get out of my way law. After all you are not in a piece of junk like me law.
This city is partly at fault. To many sidewalks are in poor shape. Sidewalks also do not have a ramp on both sides. As well as on just one side. So do not blame me for being on your roads. After all, blah blah blah yak. Or not well designed. Even then you motorist have legal obligations such as waiting for pedestrians, and user of such devices to cross. You may think. As if you can. Because you stopped at a sign and someone is crossing the road you are still required to wait.
Even in designated crossing such as on property like Walmart you are still required to wait. Just because you may be in that crossing does not relieve you from waiting for pedestrians. Does it? I would like to see you motorist get by with your uncaring attitude get by with your attitude on base. At least they have enforcement.
Ronald Cook
Columbus
The BOLD Act
As a Columbus area caregiver and volunteer advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, I would like to thank Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. for his co-sponsorship of the Building our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure Act (S.2076/H.R.4256). This Act will create an Alzheimer’s public health care infrastructure across the country that will provide more effective care for persons living with Alzheimer’s and those at risk for developing the disease. The BOLD Act will provide for: early detection and diagnosis, implementation of risk-reduction interventions, and increased availability of community-based services designed to prevent avoidable hospitalizations.
A few days ago, my mother died from Alzheimer’s disease. I had been her caregiver for the four years preceding her death. I quickly came to understand the importance of actively advocating for her and others by working with the Alzheimer’s Association. I learned firsthand the high physical and emotional costs of the disease on individuals and families. Alzheimer’s disease robbed my mother of her dynamic personality, ability to speak, and her independence as it slowly took her life. Currently, it is the most expensive disease in the U.S. Alzheimer’s costs our country more than $277 billion a year, which is why we need the BOLD Infrastructure Act. If we are going to end Alzheimer’s disease, then we must start treating it like the public health threat that it is.
Join me in thanking Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. for having the foresight to address Alzheimer’s as a public health issue. We still need Senator Johnny Isakson, R-GA, and others to step up and tirelessly fight for the millions of Americans affected by the disease by co-sponsoring the BOLD Act.
Janet C. Bussey, PhD
Columbus
Radical socialists?
Recently, I read the words by gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp in the paper and I was astounded by Mr. Kemp’s vitriolic rhetoric. Mr. Kemp, I am no socialist I am a proud Georgian and to characterize supporters of Stacey Abrams as extreme violent radicals is detrimental to the health of our state. If ensuring that all people have access to affordable, equitable health care is radical to Mr. Kemp then call me a radical. If ensuring that every Georgian has the right to a free public education is radical to Mr. Kemp then call me a radical.
If envisioning a diverse and prosperous Georgia is radical then I am proud to be a Radical. A clear plurality, if not majority, supports Stacey Abrams’ candidacy for governor and to characterize each and everyone of them as radical socialists who hate their state clearly illustrates that Brian Kemp is looking to win by slandering and demeaning the people he hopes to represent. This election is one which will determine the future of our state, and Brian Kemp’s dangerous characterization is yet another reason that it is time to denounce this divisive rhetoric and look forward towards a thriving Georgia. Regardless of party I hope that all my fellow Georgians will come out to vote this Nov. 6.
Patrick Chappel
Columbus
