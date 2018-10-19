Letters to the Editor for Friday, October 19, 2018

Save our planet at your grocery store
Right on the heels of utter devastation wrought by Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael, comes an alarming report in the prestigious journal Nature that mitigation of global climate change will require a massive switch to plant-based eating.
The report concludes that global warming threatens the world’s very food supply, in addition to generating scorching heat, raging wildfires, devastating hurricanes, massive flooding and rising sea levels. It was compiled by an international panel of 23 climate experts and follows the latest warning about rising temperatures by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
A 2010 United Nations report blamed animal agriculture for 19 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, 70 percent of freshwater use and 38 percent of land use. Carbon dioxide is emitted by burning forests to create animal pastures and by operating factory farms. The more damaging methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and from animal waste cesspools, respectively.
In an environmentally sustainable world, just as we replace fossil fuels by wind, solar, and other pollution-free energy sources, we must also replace meat and dairy products in our diet by vegetables, fruits and grains.
Our next supermarket visit offers a superb opportunity to get started.
Jeffery Bauman,
Columbus
Distasteful view of protests
Phillip Stewart, an Alabama grocer, announced he’s banning Pepsi products embossed with the NFL logo. Why? The players disrespect the flag. Stewart joins an undistinguished cast, zealous to imitate President Donald Trump. Dr. Emir Caner, president at Truett MConnell University banned Nike gear on campus. Why? Caner said Colin Kaepernick mocks our troops. The College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis charged that Nike executives promote division and disrespect toward America. What? Kenner, Louisiana, Mayor Ben Zahn forbid the city to purchase Nike products for the city’s recreation department. However, the blowback shook Zahn, he folded like a slide rule.
Stewart condescendingly says the players have a just cause, but he disagrees with their peaceful protests. In addition he’s disgusted with how the NFL players have handled the situation. What grade does he give Trump? He derided players as son of b----, and urged the owners to fire them.
In 2014, Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke fired 16 shots and killed LaQuan McDonald, who carried a three-inch bladed knife and was veering away from officers. The savagery and senselessness Van Dyke displayed incited an investigation. In 2016, the Chicago Police Department Accountability Task Force concluded: “CPDs own data gives validity to the widely-held belief, the police have no regard for the sanctity of life when it comes to people of color.”
Stewart’s disdain for the players protest, without expressing equal condemnation for police killings, is akin to swallowing a camel, but gagging on a gnat.
Marc D. Greenwood,
Camp Hill, Ala.
There are bigger eyesore issues
Now that I’ve had time to think about it, why is it all of a sudden an issue about the Georgia Power substation being an eyesore or endangerment for the Chase Homes? I think back 50 years, and it’s always been there and always been ugly. So why now? We know powers that be were not comfortable with the Riverwalk running by the projects, nor Whitewater advocates appreciative of the view as rafts eased by, but ... and it’s a big but, now that big money is about to be poured into the old City Mills property (owned by Friends of Teresa) to develop an expensive restaurant/entertainment complex, all of a sudden the thought of project residents hanging around so close is a big threat for a nighttime business. Personally, I think the ugliness of the electric substation is a bigger issue. How about making Georgia Power move it? (And take down all those Electici-TREEs with their jagged climbing-guards that line the Riverwalk.) And while we’re talking, since council is all-of-a-sudden “so” concerned about eyesores, how about Council stop approving those “bottle-brush cell tower” monstrosities in neighborhoods? Oh, and how about addressing our pothole — some patched and some not — laced streets throughout our community?
Hal Kirven,
Columbus
Democrats really crossed the line
For many years I was a centrist Democrat. For much of the past 25-30 years I’ve been a centrist Republican. Candidly, to this day I have issues with both parties. For decades I’ve prided myself on keeping an open and independent mind; I never voted a “straight party ticket.” What I witnessed during that last 10 years, and particularly the several weeks leading up the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to our Supreme Court, has been an abomination. Senators such as Feinstein, Booker, Schumer, Hirono, Blumenthal, Klobuchar, Durbin, Leahy, Harris, Warren and many others should be ashamed and embarrassed. I doubt they are, however, because they appear to have no scruples, conscience or sense of right and wrong. I genuinely don’t know how they can sleep at night. Their vile treatment of now-Justice Kavanaugh, and abandonment of the concepts of due process, innocence until proven guilty and fundamental decency is unconscionable.
As a direct result of the above, I will vote a straight Republican ticket this November, and will probably do so again in 2020. I won’t say “never again” regarding a vote, but based on what the Democratic Party has resorted to and appears to stand for, I doubt I will vote for a Democrat, at the national, state or local levels ever again.
All of this saddens me, but I believe in our Constitution and freedoms far too deeply to allow frenetic, non-factual, and agenda-driven mob rule assault our United States and our way of life.
Kevin Kelly,
Columbus
Restrictions tough on lactation specialists
In response to the Ledger-Enquirer article “Fewer babies breastfeed in Georgia than in almost any state. Soon, it could get worse,” the legal restrictions being forced upon on the hundreds of lactation specialists will possibly impose greater negative effects on new mothers in the area and these restrictions need to be re-evaluated.
When it comes to lactation specialists and new mothers, the need for guidance and help is crucial. These restrictions will keep qualified people from doing their jobs as they are work towards gaining the new qualifications. The state needs to be considering the health care of new mothers as according to the CDC, Georgia has the sixth-highest rate of infant mortality nationwide, with 7.5 deaths for every 1,000 infants born.
While there needs to be a certain level of certification to protect new mothers, the legal restrictions currently being opposed will cut the amount of people able to gain licensing and how quickly they will be able to. Newborn mothers need support no matter what their income is, and having more specialists available offers the best solution. The state of Georgia needs to reconsider their decision and think about the long-term results of these laws, and if there are any ways to better improve the quality of certification of lactation specialists without harsh licensing restrictions.
Lauren Bannister,
New York
