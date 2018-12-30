Letters to the Editor for Sunday, December 30

Heartening to see
I commend Sens. Johnny Isakson and David Perdue for their votes in support of the First Step Act to reform the federal prison system. With all the partisan rancor and gridlock on Capitol Hill, I had come to believe that Republicans and Democrats are simply incapable of working together to solve our nation’s problems. Passage of this bill proves that they can. I hope that our elected officials will find more ways to work together. Because, as the government shutdown shows, stubborn partisan divisions only serve to bring us down.
Joe Miller,
Columbus
Thanks from Phenix City
Phenix City currently boast of a population of 35,000 citizens and is ranked as the 15th most populous city in Alabama. Phenix City also boasts of being Alabama’s 5th ranked city in terms of citizens dependent on public housing subsidies. Phenix City currently has two public housing projects under construction at a cost of $25 million dollars. Phenix City, as we speak, is soliciting via the media for Section 8 tenants. Phenix City unfortunately finds itself without a medical facility capable of treating these citizens. I would like to express my appreciation to the people of Columbus for “picking up the tab” for medical services the city of Phenix City is unable to provide.
Greg Glass,
Phenix City
Need another lane
Do you think the governor and Georgia Department of Transportation could look into getting the third lane from I-185 to Grantville and put it on the fast track of future projects to help with the flow. Traffic coming out of Columbus has to merge onto an already congested I-85 on its way to Atlanta. The residents of the Columbus metro area deserve this, they are taxpayers, too.
Matt Kania,
Pensacola, Fla.
