Letters to the Editor for Sunday, February 17, 2019

Walking and biking are the answers
In your Feb. 10 feature on the parking challenges downtown, I noticed an important angle missing from the story: the roles of walking, biking and public transportation.
If we’re hoping to add more residents and businesses downtown, it’s critical that we plan to accommodate all forms of mobility. In a rational world, that would mean prioritizing the cheapest and most efficient options first, which are biking and walking. Trying to solve car problems by accommodating more car traffic will only worsen those problems as time goes on.
I’d like to ask the people downtown what it would take to get them to walk a block instead of drive. Walking and biking is more accessible and enjoyable than ever right now, partially thanks to our upgraded trails and sidewalks. It doesn’t only seem reasonable for shoppers to walk to stores, that seems like a downright pleasant option. Meanwhile, no one seems to complain about having to walk across a Walmart parking lot to do their shopping, which can stretch even longer than a city block.
John Jackson,
Columbus
A bill to fight climate change
Polls show that 70 percent of the U.S. population worries about climate change.
Some think it is a future problem, despite hurricanes and wildfires becoming more and more frequent.
Scientists, however, are deeply concerned that we are running out of time to find a remedy. Congress is finally addressing this problem with a bipartisan, market-based bill recently introduced in the House. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Bill (co-sponsored by Hank Johnson, D-Ga., seeks to begin to curb carbon emissions, in a way that does not expand or enrich the government. Call your representatives and encourage them to sign on. Research The Citizens Climate Lobby for more information.
Judy Barnett,
Fortson
Thiessen not welcome
The conservative/liberal balance of your commentary page has begun to swerve to the weird. The conservative Marc Thiessen is a rabid Trump sycophant. He engages in cringeworthy bootlicking. And now, he is calling Trump the most honest president ever. This is a bridge too far. In order to have good debate about the topics of the day, one should begin in the realm of reality and facts. The addition of Thiessen to your commentary page is just pathetic. There are much better conservative writers to be had without rewriting the dictionary.
Loyd Crow,
Midland
Buzz off
I would like to comment on our stunt flying aircraft in Columbus. I understand when you live near a airport to expect airplanes and noise. But this takes it to a new level. I have lived by our airport for 20 years and this past year has become terrible with this guy buzzing around everyday. Can someone ask him to fly off and do his stunts over our mayor’s house, please?
Roy Carter,
Columbus
