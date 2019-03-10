Letters to the Editor for Sunday, March 10, 2019

Crowning moment
Congratulations to our city leaders for their recent efforts to ensure that the Miss Georgia competition remains in Columbus for its historic 75th year. As long-time members of the Miss Georgia Board of Trustees, my wife, Barbara, and I were so pleased to hear the news. Mayor Skip Henderson, Peter Bowden (Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau), Haley Henderson Tillery (Columbus Convention & Trade Center) and Norm Easterbrook (RiverCenter for the Performing Arts) are to be commended for their successful efforts in making sure that the this tradition remains where it began in 1944.
As proud members of the production team we look forward again to shining the light on the city of Columbus and on each of the titleholders from throughout the state as they aspire to become our next Miss Georgia on June 15, 2019.
Jimmy Motos,
Columbus
The worst part of us
America’s racial story is angst laden; it flows from the interminable presence of systematic racism. Often white terrorists chose the noose to slaughter, silence and scare black people. The noose emits a stench laden with death. Thus, Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson said, “Why would anyone, especially an African-American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations?” Prosecutors provided what they believe is actor Jussie Smollett’s motivation. The most base: money.
Smollett sought to capitalize on the racial craters embedded in America’s racial dynamic. He coached his co-conspirators to say this is MAGA country, and spew racial and homosexual invective. He was confident he’d garner approval and attention, and an increased salary.
Smollett’s forever linked with Tawana Brawley, a 15-year old who falsely accused four white men of raping her. Brawley was found stuffed in a trash bag, racial slurs were scrawled on her body and she was covered with feces on Nov. 2, 1987. Bradley’s advisers, Al Sharpton, Alton H. Maddox and C. Vernon Mason, also helped the case to gain prominence. However, once the grand jury scrutinized the evidence, it was evident Brawley’s charges were baseless.
Likewise, Smollett’s story has disintegrated. The judge refused to allow Smollett to walk, based on his recognizance, but insisted Smollett pay bond. That’s appropriate. Smollett deserves scorn. He exacerbated racial and sexual identity tensions to further his career.
That’s devilish, disgraceful and despicable.
Marc D. Greenwood,
Camp Hill, Ala.
Fight against cancer
Beating our biggest rival takes more than breakthrough research. It takes things like our 24/7 cancer help line and free rides to chemo. By joining the Relay for Life movement in our community, we can all help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay for Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.
Community volunteers are the backbone of this movement, and you can be part of it right here in Russell County through our local American Cancer Society Relay for Life event set for 6 p.m. May 3 at Idle Hour Sports Complex, 900 Airport Road, Field 9, Phenix City. I would love to see people from every part of our community get involved.
Visit RelayForLife.org/russellal. For more information, please contact Dimple Davis at dimpangel@bellsouth.net.
Dimple Davis,
Phenix City, Ala.
Comments