Letters to the Editor for Sunday, April 14, 2019

Migrants seen straddling border fence at Tijuana beach Central American migrants seeking to enter the U.S. broke away from the main migrant caravan to reach the US/Mexico border at Tijuana on November 13. They straddled the border fence while law enforcement officers stood watching from the US side.

It’s the greenhouse gases

There is at least one factor common to the exodus of people of Central America to the U.S., the civil war in Syria and the fleeing of residents of the Sahel in Africa to Europe. That factor is drought, which scientists report has been worsened by human-caused climate change, resulting from the burning of fossil fuels: coal, oil and natural gas.

For example, on April 2, the PBS “Newshour” reported that farmers in Honduras suffered significant loses of coffee and corn (maize), leaving them financially destitute and hungry. Many have chosen to travel north to the U.S. border and surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Such migrations will surely increase, if we don’t reduce the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Polling indicates voters are ready to do this. However, the deniers in the U.S. Congress, including Congressman Mike Rogers, continue to resist legislative action. Rogers recently stated that the climate has always been changing. Apparently, he rejects the fact that humans have a role in increased levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. We have known for 150 years that carbon dioxide causes heat to be retained in our air. There is simply no significant source of the increasing amount of greenhouse gases other than the burning of fossil fuels. Congressman Rogers and others who think like him must reverse course and help solve this serious problem. They should support HR 763, Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019. You can look it up at congress.gov.

David Newton,

Auburn

Bad ideas about use of public space

Whenever I read about improvements coupled with revitalizing, removing traffic lanes to give people a play-space, creating green space at the expense of needed and normally expected characteristics of urban space, it frightens me so much.

Apparently, some of our urban planners have nothing better to do than to dream pipe-dreams, and the citizens of Columbus need to watch out. Otherwise, we will have horrible results such as the ruining of Linwood Boulevard or the ridiculous attempts to reduce the number of traffic lanes on Thirteenth Street. All of this in the name of creating revitalized spaces with the city.

Do these people actually have jobs? Do they arrive at their places of employment by driving a car? Do they really want the people of Columbus so take seriously their silly and ill-thought out plans for the future? They need to buy themselves a sand bucket, a little shovel and play in their own backyards.

Thomas Orr,

Columbus

Federal Bureau of Corruption

Christopher Wray should definitely know about domestic terrorism since he’s the head of the FBI. The FBI has committed acts of domestic terrorism on American citizens. Need I remind my readers of Ruby Ridge, Waco and Lavoy Finicum? Or shall I discuss the FBI sniper who shot and murdered Vicki Weaver as she held her baby? There’s more corruption in the FBI than the Mafia and they should be considered as an organized criminal gang. In my humble opinion perhaps the RICO act should apply.

Should we forget how the FBI conspired to unseat POTUS Trump? Trying to interfere with the rights of millions of voters who elected Trump is a blatant civil rights violation. Where’s the accountability? We the people deserve answers and accountability now!

Michael Weaver,

Cartersville