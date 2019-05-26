Letters to the Editor for Sunday, May 26, 2019

10 heartbeats, only 2 births: Ga. state senator shares pregnancy struggles in response to Heartbeat Bill Senator Jen Jordan (D) of Georgia's 6th District shares her personal pregnancy experiences as part of her dissent of Georgia's Heartbeat Bill. The bill would restrict access to abortion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senator Jen Jordan (D) of Georgia's 6th District shares her personal pregnancy experiences as part of her dissent of Georgia's Heartbeat Bill. The bill would restrict access to abortion.

When is the ‘choice’ made?

As a woman, looking across both banks of the Chattahoochee River, I note with concern the different approaches taken by legislatures to restrict abortion – fear of severe punishment in Alabama and life begins with a heartbeat in Georgia.

Looking further left and right to the Atlantic and Pacific, I note the huge outrage as the beginnings of an assault on Roe v. Wade takes shape.

Roe v. Wade is a political/societal-based decision, not a legal one. There is no right to privacy as such in the Constitution. There is freedom of religion, of travel, of association. There is due process and equal protection. There is a right to lie in your own defense. But it took stacking several Constitutional provisions together and looking at them in just the right way to say that abortions could be had on demand.

The pro-abortion advocates assert “choice” is all about their right to control their own body.

Seriously? You really think you need a Constitutional right to choose whether or not to get pregnant? Women today have had the right to choose or to avoid pregnancy for quite some time. Aspirin was invented in the late 1890s. The first birth control pill came out in 1960 and Plan B was approved in 2006. All Roe did was let you avoid owning your responsibility.

You can spin it however you want, but everyone knows life is created at conception. Barring miscarriage, stillbirth or medical emergency, a life will be produced 38 weeks later. And absent rape, you are in control from the get-go.

At the same time, though, I wonder why the anti-abortion advocates on both sides of the river cannot give the Supreme Court a decent case to consider instead of one that will not get out of the gate.

K. Martin,

Columbus

Something important was missing

Is there anything that fills a parent with more pride than watching their children receiving recognition for achievement? I had one of those moments recently as my youngest “walked” to receive her college diploma. It was almost a perfect ceremony: there were no vocal protests as our national flag was presented and a beautiful rendition of our national anthem was rendered, and the CSU president lathered on the importance of CSU’s well-endowed “Servant Leadership” program so wonderfully exampled and funded by the late Bill Turner, and now supplemented by Coca Cola. But I also noticed the ceremony was absent of a prayer to the magnificence of our God above — intentionally! Don’t worry though, many — most — of us parents prayed for forgiveness of this obvious omission.

Hal Kirven,

Columbus

Cafe 431 deserved better

Recently, I read an article mentioning Cafe 431. I’m completely appalled at the reference to a hole in wall restaurant. Not only is that incorrect, but I’ve watched the owners put blood, sweat and tears into that cafe. It started as an empty store and with lots of hard work it became the welcoming, warm cafe that it is today. It is insulting and incorrect to title it a hole in the wall. Of all the descriptions you could of used, you decided to insult it. What customer wants to take their mother to a hole in the wall? What small business owner wants to see their hard work disregarded as a hole in the wall? I’ve been a Phenix City resident for many years and the cafe is not only an amazing local business, but they’ve made me feel like family for years. They are hard working, good people who deserved much better then your description offered. I believe they deserve an apology for the disrespect to their name.

Leah McNeill,

Phenix City