Letters to the Editor for Sunday, June 16, 2019

“It’s just killing. It’s murder,” anti-abortion advocate says Ann Beall, director of The Kolbe Center, helped arrange an anti-abortion prayer demonstration Monday, May 21, 2018, outside a medical office on Walnut Street in Macon. The Summit Center PC is expected to offer abortions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ann Beall, director of The Kolbe Center, helped arrange an anti-abortion prayer demonstration Monday, May 21, 2018, outside a medical office on Walnut Street in Macon. The Summit Center PC is expected to offer abortions.

Let’s boycott them in return

Left-coasters have somehow convinced themselves that they are entitled to subvert the democratic process in other states that don’t conform to their world view. It smacks of irony that the industry that brought us Harvey Weinstein has the temerity to browbeat others into accepting their value system.

Regardless of how you feel about the issue at hand, any thinking person should take offense at the idea that an interest group could use their economic clout to impose their point of view on those who disagree with them. It is especially egregious when one considers the exceptional lack of quality in the product that Hollywood sells. Maybe the time has come to turn this concept on its head and refuse to spend precious dollars on a product that offers little redeeming value to one’s life. There are many other forms of entertainment available, often with features that have a positive effect on daily existence rather than detracting from it. Hollywood, as the purveyor of violence and misogyny as entertainment, deserves no less than the very boycott they like to prattle on about.

Ted Roever,

Columbus

City is losing big part of its loveliness

Phenix City has little to boast of nowadays in the absence of quality economic development and jobs. The labor situation has become so deplorable that one plant is contracting with the Georgia Department of Corrections as a labor source.

A city of 37,000 with no comprehensive hospital or medical services is now ranked No. 5 in Alabama in terms of having residents dependent on public housing funding assistance. Not a lot of positives therein.

However, I would like to revisit 2004 and 2006 when the city was fortunate enough to procure two $250,000 in Land Water Conservation Funds to construct the beautiful and aesthetically appealing Nature Trail at Idle Hour, a beautiful 0.9 mile long and 10 foot wide meandering asphalt path through the hardwoods and pines below the Moon Lake Dam. Hundreds of thousands of indigenous plants were purchased to border the path, an irrigation system was laid throughout the trail, a local group called Friends of Idle Hour contributed $75,000 toward the trails cost and garden clubs reserved sections for plantings.

Also, families purchased memorial plaques giving the botanical name along with the family member being memorialized. These plantings were assigned geographic areas where the families were assured they would be maintained and all records would be on file in the Parks and Recreation office.

This trail, in a statewide competition during the Seigleman administration, was named one of the five most aesthetic walking experiences in Alabama. Today, that recognition is but a memory. All of the memorial markers are down, missing or misplaced. Many of the plantings have been removed. The irrigation system hasn’t been used in years. Root growth and penetration has made some areas of the path impassable for walkers, joggers, bikers, golf carts or wheel chairs. A social media poster commented the other night, “Beautiful scenery but long past time to reinvest in a little maintenance.” Another poster stated, “I often walk that trail and it is getting harder and harder to navigate because of the root growth. If someone had an emergency they couldn’t be reached down there”.

The overall operation of Phenix City Parks and Recreation has become a disaster today. Different individuals have different cultural priorities, I assume. Some are predisposed to preservation of educational/botanical gardens while others are preoccupied with raising money for a dance and dinner. Phenix City is a city on a cultural decline, if in fact one ever existed.





Greg Glass,

Phenix City