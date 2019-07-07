Letters to the Editor for Sunday, July 7, 2019

Broken lights and other damage dot Chattahoochee Riverwalk landscape Several lights along the Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus, Georgia show varying degrees of damage, including several lights near the access point from 22nd Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Know of damage? Let us know at newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several lights along the Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus, Georgia show varying degrees of damage, including several lights near the access point from 22nd Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Know of damage? Let us know at newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com

Why not think and act ahead to protect RiverWalk?

I read a little while ago that there are are a dozen or so light poles on the RiverWalk that have to be replaced due to flooding. Can somebody explain to me why is it when we get predictions of heavy rain up to a week or even longer ahead of time that the water level in the upstream lakes are not lowered?

When I see that we are going to have heavy rains, I pump a few inches of water out of my swimming pool so it doesn’t overfill. We can’t due the same thing with Oliver, Goat Rock and Harding?

Lowering all three of those reservoirs ahead of time by just a foot will absorb a whole lot of rain won’t it? If we could do that it would reduce the wear and tear on the RiverWalk tremendously, if not then why?

Bill Bradley,

Hamilton’

African-Americans are owed tax refunds

I am a descendant of slaves and certainly in favor of reparations for what they did to our ancestors during the first holocaust we endured in this country. However,. in my view the emphasis ought to be compensation for the second holocaust — Jim Crow. This is the period that I lived through, and many of the perpetrators are still alive and kicking. This was a terrifying period when lynching was common place.

We didn’t have the right to vote, among the other acts of disenfranchisement to the extent that our citizenship was rescinded. By definition, citizenship is indivisible, so when these rights of citizenship are denied, those individuals are no longer citizens but in the same category as Native Americans , therefore not required to pay income tax. The justification for this is simple. The white people made as much money as they could during the holocausts and paid no income tax until 1921. We were not involved with income tax until 1943 when the IRS started collecting taxes through wages.

Keep in mind that citizenship was not granted until the passage of the Civil Rights Bill of 1964 and voting rights in 1965. Therefore, all income tax paid by African-Americans between 1943 and 1965 was paid illegally and must be refunded with interest. This will at least lessen the pain of this period, but also kind of level the playing field and close the economic gap that keeps getting wider and wider. This proposal is fair and equitable and long overdue.

William J. Wright,





Columbus

Invest to save the environment

The following quote is from a news release issued June 26, 2019, in Osaka Japan by The Investor Agenda, in conjunction with the beginning of the G-20 meeting of leading governments and central bank.

“Investors from around the globe are urging world government leaders to step up ambition on climate change and enact strong policies by 2020 to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement (on climate change), including phasing out thermal coal power and (phasing in) pricing carbon. 477 investors with $34 trillion in assets, a record number of signatories, are behind the urgent call-to-action to limit average global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).”

We must hope policy makers in Washington, D.C., and Montgomery, Alabama, are listening and will act accordingly. The good news is that switching from fossil fuels (coal, oil and natural gas) to renewable energy (solar, wind, geothermal, etc.) presents huge economic opportunities. Time is short; we must get on with the job without more delay. Contact the policy makers who represent you and urge them to act.

David Newton,

Auburn