Letters to the Editor for Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019

Former West Point Mayor wins GOP runoff in 3rd Congressional District Former West Point Mayor Drew Ferguson answers a few questions from the media during a campaign stop Tuesday morning in Columbus. Ferguson won the hotly contest GOP runoff against state Sen. Mike Crane in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former West Point Mayor Drew Ferguson answers a few questions from the media during a campaign stop Tuesday morning in Columbus. Ferguson won the hotly contest GOP runoff against state Sen. Mike Crane in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District.

Ferguson needs to keep his promise

Term limits for Congress is the most popular and bipartisan issue in America. It has support from 82% of voters, including 89% of Republicans, 76% of Democrats and 83% of independent voters. That’s why, when he was running for Congress 2016, Drew Ferguson signed a pledge promising to co-sponsor and vote for a specific term limits amendment: three House terms and two Senate terms. President Donald Trump has endorsed this same amendment.

Now that Ferguson has become a powerful incumbent, however, he refuses to keep his word. He refuses to sponsor House Joint Resolution 20 for term limits, despite having pledged his support in writing. My group, U.S. Term Limits, has reached out to Ferguson repeatedly and reminded him of his commitment. We’ve made no progress. Ferguson seems more determined to side with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell than with his own constituents.

Unfortunately, Ferguson’s behavior is all too typical of what Americans have come to expect from their so-called representatives: campaign rhetoric leading to broken promises. This corrupting influence of the Washington machine is why so many people favor term limits in the first place. We want elected officials who will change the system before it changes them.

If you talk to Congressman Ferguson, please ask him to reconsider breaking his promise on term limits. The people of district three deserve much better. They deserve a leader who keeps his word.

Nicolas Tomboulides,

Executive director, U.S. Term Limits

Security a top priority for general aviation, too

Your story “U.S. issues hacking security alert for small planes” (July 30) missed or mischaracterized some key points about small-airplane security. First, your article pointed to a recent Department of Homeland Security notice, inferring it was focused only on cyber security concerns for small, “general aviation” aircraft, when the fact is, the notice applies to all aircraft, from airliners on down. Second, the story — which included not a single aviation-industry source — arguably misrepresented the nature of the potential security breach involved. For example, the piece failed to fully explain that for the scenario to occur, an individual would need to actually board an aircraft, dismantle its avionics system, locate a certain, small piece of technology and effectively disable it.

The reason such a relatively complex scenario hasn’t unfolded — the reason TSA audits have never found general aviation airplanes to be a security concern — is that the industry has always made security a top priority, with a host of measures that harden aircraft from threats. An Airport Watch program includes a toll-free reporting number directly to the TSA. Pilots carry tamper-resistant, government issued ID, and passengers on many general aviation flights undergo strict background checks. The government cross-checks records for airmen, and monitors aircraft sales to find suspicious activity.

These are the facts about general aviation security — it’s unfortunate your readers might have been led to believe otherwise.

Ed Bolen,

President and CEO, National Business Aviation Association