Petra Kvitova on her way to victory during day seven of the Nature Valley Classic at Edgbaston Priory, Birmingham, Sunday June 24, 2018.
Kvitova pulls out of Eastbourne with hamstring injury

June 27, 2018 07:38 AM

EASTBOURNE, England

Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the Eastbourne International tournament with a hamstring injury.

The eighth-ranked Czech had been scheduled to play Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round later Wednesday.

"I'm really disappointed to have to withdraw from Eastbourne this morning," Kvitova said in a statement, quoted on the WTA website.

"I felt my hamstring in the Birmingham final and, although I played with tape in my match here yesterday, when I woke up this morning it felt worse. With Wimbledon around the corner I couldn't take the risk of making it worse by playing today."

Kvitova fought back from a set down to beat Magdalena Rybarikova and retain her grass-court Birmingham Classic title on Sunday.

Kvitova is the No. 8 seeded player at Wimbledon, where she will aim for a third singles title.

