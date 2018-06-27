FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 file photo, Serbia's Dusan Tadic watches the ball at the official training session of the Serbian team at the 2018 soccer World Cup at Kaliningrad stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia. Serbia's World Cup midfielder Dusan Tadic is leaving Southampton next month to join former European Cup champion Ajax. "Southampton Football Club can confirm that Dusan Tadic has agreed a move to Ajax for an undisclosed fee," the Premier League club said on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. "The transfer sees the 29-year-old move back to the Dutch top flight four years after joining Saints from FC Twente."
FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 file photo, Serbia's Dusan Tadic watches the ball at the official training session of the Serbian team at the 2018 soccer World Cup at Kaliningrad stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia. Serbia's World Cup midfielder Dusan Tadic is leaving Southampton next month to join former European Cup champion Ajax. "Southampton Football Club can confirm that Dusan Tadic has agreed a move to Ajax for an undisclosed fee," the Premier League club said on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. "The transfer sees the 29-year-old move back to the Dutch top flight four years after joining Saints from FC Twente." Antonio Calanni AP Photo

Sports

Serbia midfielder Dusan Tadic joining Ajax from Southampton

The Associated Press

June 27, 2018 08:00 PM

AMSTERDAM

Hours before playing for Serbia in a pivotal World Cup match against Brazil, attacking midfielder Dusan Tadic had his move from Southampton to Ajax announced by both clubs.

Ajax said Wednesday that Tadic would join the club on July 1 on a four-year contract for an initial fee of 11.4 million euros ($13.2 million). After Serbia's World Cup campaign ended with the 2-0 loss to Brazil, Tadic can now travel to the Netherlands to finalize his personal terms.

Tadic said he had been told that Ajax's management would sign other high-profile players as it seeks a first Dutch league title since 2014.

"They have good vision, they understand football very well. They want to put Ajax where Ajax deserves to be, in the Champions League, and to win titles," he said after playing for Serbia against Brazil in Moscow.

Tadic spent four years at Southampton after joining from FC Twente. "I have great memories," he said. "A lot of people, they didn't believe, but I showed them different and I'm proud of what I did with Southampton. It was a beautiful time."

He played in all three of Serbia's group games at the World Cup.

